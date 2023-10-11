Petitioning U.S. Supreme Court For Review Of Pro Life Case

WASHINGTON, DC – Liberty Counsel filed a petition for cert asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review Reilly v. City of Harrisburg considering the Third Circuit Court of Appeals’ recent decision regarding the city’s ordinance that was enforced to prohibit pro-life volunteers from one-on-one counseling near a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic. In 2012, the Harrisburg City Council passed an ordinance to curtail any interference with abortion facilities. The Third Circuit said that the ordinance makes it illegal to enter a buffer zone and have a one-on-one conversation about abortion with a person entering the abortion facility. Liberty Counsel represents Colleen Reilly and Becky Biter, who engage in peaceful sidewalk counseling to encourage women to protect the life of their unborn children. Harrisburg enforced the ordinance silencing Reilly and Biter on more than 70 feet of public sidewalk in front of the Harrisburg Planned Parenthood preventing them from sidewalk counseling, prayer, and distributing life-affirming literature. Liberty Counsel Founder & Chairman Mat Staver said, “The City of Harrisburg clearly violated the First Amendment by enforcing a policy that prohibits pro-life speech, but allows other speech within the buffer zone. There is no contradictory testimony in nearly 10 years of litigation about the interpretation, application, and enforcement of the ordinance being a content-based restriction on pro-life speech.”