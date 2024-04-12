Pet Insurance Protection Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – A measure which protects PA consumers who purchase pet insurance has gained approval in the state House. Currently, there are no PA laws specifically addressing pet insurance contracts. PA offers consumer protections for a variety of insurance policies such as health, life, homeowner or auto. Lehigh County Rep. Mike Schlossberg introduced House Bill 660 to better protect consumers by providing a framework for the sale, solicitation, and negotiation of pet insurance policies. Pet insurance has become a multi-billion-dollar industry covering nearly 4 million pets across the country. Schlossberg said consumers deserve to know what is in their policies, what care their pets will receive, and the true costs. The bill now moves to the state Senate.