Pet Insurance Measure Approved

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation that would protect consumers who purchase pet insurance to address emergency medical costs should any arise. Currently, there are no PA laws specifically addressing pet insurance contracts. The state offers consumer protections for a variety of insurance policies, whether it be health, life, homeowner or auto. Lehigh County Rep. Mike Schlossberg introduced House Bill 660 to better protect consumers to provide a framework for the sale, solicitation, and negotiation of pet insurance policies. Pet insurance has become a multi-billion-dollar industry and now covers nearly 4 million pets across the United States. Schlossberg said pet insurance provides valuable coverage, and consumers deserve to know what is in their policies, what care their pets will receive, and the true costs. The bill now moves to the state Senate.