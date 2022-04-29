Personalized PA Voter Guide Now Available

HARRISBURG – PA‘s primary election is Tuesday, May 17th and voters will consider where their candidates for political office stand on important issues impacting their daily lives. Pennsylvanians will be voting for their party’s candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and the General Assembly. Along with checking candidate’s websites for their positions on issues, looking at campaign fliers or listening to campaign ads, many voters wanting to make an informed decision at the ballot box will check a voter guide. Pennsylvanians can go to the website pafamilyvoter.com for a free personalized voter guide from PA Family Council along with new district information. Simply type in your name and address and you’ll receive a personalized voter guide with responses from the candidates in your district.