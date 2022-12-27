Person Wanted In York City Shooting

YORK, PA – The York City Police Department is seeking information regarding a suspect, Isaac Ramos-Perez, who is wanted for the December 22nd shooting of two individuals in the 400 block of W. Philadelphia Street. Ramos-Perez was last seen operating a 2004 Ford F-150 (PA Registration ZTB-1252). He is considered armed and dangerous. On December 22, at approximately 10:20AM, York City Police responded to an address in the 400 block of W. Philadelphia Street for a reported shooting. On scene, police located a 44 year old female and a 24 year old male each with a gunshot wound. The two victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways: Through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, Email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. Tips can always be anonymous.