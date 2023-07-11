Person Of Interest Sought In York Shooting

YORK – York City Police have released a photo of a person of interest in connection with a weekend shooting. On Saturday, July 8th around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Richland Avenue and discovered 65-year-old Sterling Miller of York with a single gunshot wound. Miller was transported to York Hospital and remains in critical condition. If you recognize the individual or have information pertaining to the shooting, please contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or their TipLine at 717- 849-2204. Tips can be made anonymously.