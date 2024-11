Perry Wins 10th Congressional District Race

HARRISBURG – The race in the 10th Congressional District in PA now has a winner. Republican incumbent Congressman Scott Perry defeated Janelle Stelson, a first-time candidate and a former local TV news anchor, who is a Republican-turned-Democrat. Perry, who has served in Congress since 2013, is the former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. He currently serves on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure, Foreign Affairs, Oversight and Accountability, and Intelligence Committees.