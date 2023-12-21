Perry Told To Hand Over Texts/Emails To FBI

HARRISBURG (AP) – A federal judge has ordered area Congressman Scott Perry to turn over more than 1,600 texts and emails to FBI agents investigating efforts to keep President Donald Trump in office after his election loss. The ruling came more than a year after Perry’s personal cellphone was seized by federal authorities. In a statement, Perry’s lawyer, John Rowley said he is reviewing how the judge ruled and will decide whether to appeal. He maintained that Perry’s work was on behalf of his constituents, as well as the nation, to “investigate the seemingly credible information he received about discrepancies in the 2020 election.” He also defended Perry’s legal challenge as necessary to contend “with overly aggressive prosecutors.” Perry is chairman of the Freedom Caucus and has not been charged with a crime.