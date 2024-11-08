Perry Reacts To Winning Another Term

PENNSYLVANIA – Area Congressman Scott Perry released a statement after being declared the winner of the race in the 10th Congressional District. Perry says “First and foremost, I extend my heartfelt thanks to God, and my family, friends, and voters who supported me in more ways than I can express. To my staff and the hundreds of volunteers who gave selflessly and tirelessly to fight by my side to protect our precious American values, ‘Thank You’ will never be enough. Your breathtaking efforts and tireless commitment gave me the additional lift, fortitude, and inspiration to fight every minute of this battle. I’m excited to help President Trump implement his America First agenda, and I am honored and humbled to serve by your side, and the People of south central Pennsylvania. May God bless you all.”