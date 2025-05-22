Perry Proposal Strengthens Taiwan Alliance

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Scott Perry has introduced the Taiwan PLUS Act to strengthen U.S.–Taiwan defense cooperation and ensure peak efficiency in delivering vital weapons systems to deter the Chinese Communist Party. Under current law, Taiwan must wait for congressional notification and a 30-day review period when requesting critical weapons systems exceeding low financial thresholds – $14 million for major defense equipment, $50 million for defense services, and $200 million for construction support. The measure boosts the thresholds ($25 million, $100 million, and $300 million, respectively) to the same levels afforded to “NATO Plus” partners and shortens the review window to 15 days. By elevating Taiwan to the same status as trusted U.S. defense partners like Australia, Israel, and Japan, the bill removes red tape and improves speed and efficiency in military aid. Perry said America stands with Taiwan, and will ensure they have the means to protect peace, freedom, and security in the Indo-Pacific.