Perry Proposal Defunds Corporation For Public Broadcasting

WASHINGTON, DC – Area Congressman Scott Perry and several other lawmakers have introduced introduced the No Propaganda Act to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting or CPB. The lawmakers say the organization is staffed by extreme liberals, including the newly appointed CEO of National Public Radio, who has openly campaigned for Joe Biden. Perry said American taxpayers are footing the bill for a woke media corporation that pretends to be impartial while pushing Chinese propaganda. Founded in 1967, the CPB is a publicly funded non-profit corporation that promotes and advances public broadcasting. Throughout the years, Congress has appropriated nearly $15 billion to the CPB, which distributes the funds to publicly owned TV and radio stations like the Public Broadcasting Service.