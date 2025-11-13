Permitting Reform For The Keystone State

HARRISBURG – PA is taking a major step toward cutting government red tape thanks to an initiative from York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, and Perry Counties. Language championed by the lawmakers was incorporated into an omnibus reform measure to streamline the state’s permitting process, provide greater certainty for applicants, and strengthen transparency across all state agencies. Sen. Phillips-Hill said for too long, outdated and inefficient permitting systems have held back Pennsylvania’s potential. All state agencies will be required to provide real-time online tracking of permit applications and publish annual reports detailing processing times and performance metrics. This enhanced transparency ensures that applicants, businesses, and citizens can monitor progress and hold state agencies accountable.