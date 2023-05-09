Permit Reform Measure Passes PA Senate Panel

HARRISBURG – Legislation reforming the way permits are issued by the state has passed the PA Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee. Under Senate Bill 350, state agencies would be required to create an accessible website system for applicants to check their application status. Bill sponsor, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill says this will help retain existing employers and attract new employers. All permits issued must be publicly accessible and if rejected, must state the legal authority the agency relies on to reject the permit application. The measure would also build upon Gov. Shapiro’s Executive Order he signed earlier this year to cut down on permitting delays and bureaucratic red tape. It would require that a permit, license, or certification is deemed-approved by the state if the agency reviewing the application misses its statutory deadline. Senate Bill 350 now goes to the full state Senate.