Pension Raises For Some Retired PA Workers Advance In Legislature

HARRISBURG – A bill that would give pension increases to more than 60,000 retired school and government workers is advancing in Harrisburg. The PA House passed House Bill 1379 by a 135-67 vote, but opponents are warning it would saddle taxpayers with a $1 billion bill. The vote sent the measure to the state Senate as the current two-year legislative session is winding down. PA Senate Majority Leader, Joe Pittman said in a statement that “we must be careful about the fragile nature of our pension funds. The question raised to advocates continues to be how we pay for it without increasing the burden on property taxpayers across this Commonwealth.” The proposal applies to municipal police officers and firefighters who have been retired for at least five years, as well as teachers and state employees who retired before July 2, 2001.