Senator Pennycuick Introduces Kratom Consumer Protection Act

HARRISBURG – Sen. Tracy Pennycuick (R-24) has introduced the Kratom Consumer Protection Act (Senate Bill 614) to prohibit the sale of the hallucinogenic and potentially addictive substance to children and provide a regulatory frame work to protect consumers. “Kratom is a legal substance that is readily available and commonly sold as a pill, capsule or extract in many convenience stores across Pennsylvania,” Pennycuick said. “There are very few laws currently on the books that govern this potentially dangerous substance. The commonsense measures I am proposing will help to put regulatory guardrails on this substance, prevent purchases by minors and ensure that consumers know exactly what is in the product they are buying.” Kratom is derived from a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. The leaves contain compounds that can cause hallucinatory effects and can be addictive since the effects are similar to that of opioids and stimulants. Kratom can be deadly if abused. Pennycuick’s bill has been referred to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee for consideration.