Pennsylvanians Urged To Prepare For Hurricane Season With Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG – PA property owners are being encouraged to prepare for the upcoming hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect homes, businesses, and possessions. 50 years ago, our region was hit by flooding from Hurricane Agnes with more than 3,000 PA businesses and 68,000 homes destroyed. At the time, it was the costliest hurricane to hit the United States, causing an estimated $2.1 billion in damages. PA Deputy Insurance Commissioner David Buono says all 67 PA counties have seen flooding. He says all homeowners and renters should consider getting flood coverage. Flood insurance policies are not active immediately. In most scenarios, there is a 30-day waiting period before policies are active which prevents individuals from purchasing flood insurance solely when a storm is headed in the direction of their property. You can get more information regarding flood insurance by clicking on the picture below.