Pennsylvanians To Cast First Ballots Under Redistricted Maps

HARRISBURG (AP) — The first electoral aftershocks from legislative redistricting earlier this year are being felt today. Pennsylvania voters are going to the polls to pick primary candidates for Congress, 203 state House seats and 25 Senate districts. Below the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, there are primary contests for 17 congressional districts. The state’s 18-member delegation to the U.S. House had been split evenly between Democrats and Republicans before a seat was lost because of 2020 Census numbers. There also is a primary for lieutenant governor.