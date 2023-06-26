Pennsylvanians Encouraged to Protect Themselves Against Tickborne, Other Vectorborne Illnesses

NEWVILLE – The Shapiro Administration discussed the importance protecting against tickborne and other vectorborne Illnesses, while highlighting the opportunities to spend time outdoors in Pennsylvania’s beautiful public lands. Vectorborne diseases are diseases transmitted by the bite of an infected tick or mosquito. In general, vectorborne diseases are on the rise in the United States and in Pennsylvania. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Deputy Secretary Mike Walsh said, “Whether visiting one of our 124 state parks or the Commonwealth’s more than 2.2 million acres of state forestland, outdoors enthusiasts must be cognizant of their surroundings when enjoying Pennsylvania’s great outdoors. Just as strong sun or severe weather demand vigilance, Lyme disease requires the hiker and hunter, angler and birder all to be prepared and proactive.”