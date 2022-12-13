Pennsylvanians Encouraged To Check Broadband Map

SPRING GROVE – PA Broadband Development Authority Executive Director, Brandon Carson reminded Pennsylvanians of the important role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new FCC broadband access map. Carson said the more accurate the FCC map, the more PA will be ensured of a fair allocation of federal funding to expand broadband. During a visit to the Northern York County Regional Police substation in Spring Grove, York County, Carson highlighted the importance that access to high-speed internet plays in public safety. FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the U.S. where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. PAs allocation of funding for broadband deployment is dependent upon the map being accurate.