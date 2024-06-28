Pennsylvania To Begin New Fiscal Year Without Budget, As Gov. Shapiro And Lawmakers Express Optimism

HARRISBURG (AP) — Work by Pennsylvania lawmakers to complete a new budget is on track to blow through Monday’s start of the new fiscal year. Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro and top lawmakers still expressed optimism Thursday however, that closed-door talks are yielding progress, despite the missed deadline. For Shapiro, it will be his second straight budget that failed to get across the finish line by the constitutional deadline of July 1 in Pennsylvania’s politically divided government. The Republican-controlled Senate recessed Thursday, planning to return to session after the weekend. The Democrat-controlled House say the chamber will hold a Friday session before breaking for the weekend and returning Monday.