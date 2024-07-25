Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Shot, Wounded While Serving Warrant

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police say a corporal serving a warrant in Lancaster was shot in the arm by the suspect and is recovering in the hospital. The corporal was taken to the hospital yesterday morning with a non-life-threatening wound, while police say the suspect, identified as Alfredo Maldonado-Gonzalez, was taken into custody at the scene by other members of the team serving the warrant. Police say that law enforcement officers didn’t fire their weapons in the confrontation, which happened shortly after 6 AM. State police say they’re investigating.