HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — High school seniors in Pennsylvania would be required to fill out a form that determines eligibility for financial aid for postsecondary programs under a bill passed by the state Senate. The bill passed 46 to 4 yesterday and now goes on to the state House. The measure would direct all high school seniors to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA is a universal application that determines a student’s financial need and eligibility for federal, state and school financial aid to enroll in higher education, career and technical education and certificate programs.
Pennsylvania Senators Vote To Require All High School Seniors To Fill Out Financial Aid Form
by Trista Steinhauer | Jun 29, 2023 | Uncategorized | 0 comments