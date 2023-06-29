Pennsylvania Senators Vote To Require All High School Seniors To Fill Out Financial Aid Form

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — High school seniors in Pennsylvania would be required to fill out a form that determines eligibility for financial aid for postsecondary programs under a bill passed by the state Senate. The bill passed 46 to 4 yesterday and now goes on to the state House. The measure would direct all high school seniors to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA is a universal application that determines a student’s financial need and eligibility for federal, state and school financial aid to enroll in higher education, career and technical education and certificate programs.