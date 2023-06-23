Pennsylvania Senate Votes To Expand Ban On Using Cell Phones While Driving

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate wants to expand a ban on texting while driving and is advancing legislation that increases the penalties for motorists who are handling their cell phones for almost any activity while driving. The bill, approved 37-11 on Thursday, goes to the state House of Representatives. The bill allows people to push a single button to start or end a phone conversation on a phone that is within easy reach and to use it for navigation or listening to music. A first offense is punishable by a $150 fine. The bill carries exceptions for people calling 911. Offenders who cause serious accidents could get more time in prison.