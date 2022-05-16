Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Fetterman Says He Had A Stroke

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, has suffered a stroke but is on his way to a “full recovery.” That’s according to a statement from the campaign on Sunday. The campaign says Fetterman wasn’t feeling well Friday and went to the hospital. Fetterman says: “The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage.” He says the health emergency won’t slow his campaign. But the stunning revelation, just two days before Pennsylvania’s primary election, creates a cloud of uncertainty over the Democratic front-runner’s candidacy.