Pennsylvania Lt. Governor’s Cardiologist Makes A Public Comment

HARRISBURG (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania who is recovering from a stroke, has disclosed that Fetterman also has cardiomyopathy. The acknowledgment today was the first public comment by a doctor for Fetterman since the candidate first took to social media on May 15 to disclose the stroke. In a statement released through the campaign, Fetterman’s cardiologist says Fetterman will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. The 52-year-old Fetterman easily won the Democratic nomination while in the hospital, just hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.