Pennsylvania Lawmakers Push To Find Out Causes Of Death For Older Adults In Abuse Or Neglect Cases

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republican lawmakers are pushing Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration to do more to investigate the deaths of older adults who are possibly being abused or neglected. The push comes after Pennsylvania recorded a more-than-tenfold increase in such deaths in recent years. Shapiro’s Department of Aging is balking at the idea raised by Republican lawmakers to gather cause of death information. Rep. Seth Grove of York County said Friday getting that information can help figure out how to better protect older adults. Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich says neither the department nor county-level agencies have the “legal authority” to access the information. Grove questions that, since death certificates are public record.