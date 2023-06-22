Pennsylvania Lawmakers Eye Liberalization Of Medical Marijuana Rules

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state senators are advancing legislation that would liberalize the state’s 5-year-old medical marijuana program. It would expand the scope of who can buy medical marijuana and allow it to be sold in edible form. The three-bill package passed the Senate Law and Justice Committee almost unanimously yesterday. The votes come as a growing number of states are legalizing marijuana for adult non-medical use, including neighboring Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro supports the legalization of adult-use marijuana, but the idea has run into opposition from most GOP lawmakers.