Pennsylvania Lawmakers Approve Sale Of Canned Alcoholic Drinks In Grocery Stores And More Retailers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians will be able to buy canned alcoholic drinks, called ready-to-drink cocktails, from a wider variety of retailers under newly approved legislation. The state Senate approved the bill yesterday, 32-17, and sent it to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk. Under the bill, the approximately 12,000 restaurants, bars, beer distributors, grocery stores and convenience stores that are already licensed to sell alcohol can get a special permit to sell the canned drinks. Under current law, only the state-owned wine and liquor stores are allowed to sell the canned drinks. The bill restricts the sale of the drinks to before 11 PM. Ready-to-drink canned cocktails have boomed in popularity in recent years.