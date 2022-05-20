Pennsylvania Jobless Rate Fell

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s payrolls and workforce grew in April as the state’s unemployment rate sank to a post-pandemic low. That’s according to new state figures released today that show Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.8% from March’s rate. The national rate was 3.6% in April. In a survey of households, the labor force grew by 23,000 to pass 6.4 million, but still remains below 2008′s levels. In a separate survey of employers, non-farm payrolls in Pennsylvania grew in April by 11,400. At just above 5.9 million, payrolls are at their highest point since hitting a record high of 6.1 million just before the pandemic.