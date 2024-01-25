Pennsylvania House Republicans To Introduce Bill Package Protecting Critical State Assets From China And Other Unfriendly Foreign Entities

HARRISBURG – Following several high-profile events across the country, including the recent hacking of the Aliquippa Municipal Authority, Pennsylvania House Republicans are planning to introduce a package of bills that would protect critical state assets from unfriendly foreign entities, including China. While the federal government will continue to take the lead on national defense strategy, this legislative package identifies key areas where the Commonwealth can provide coverage for Commonwealth assets and areas not covered by federal jurisdiction. A part of the legislation would further protect agricultural land in Pennsylvania by restricting the ability of “countries of concern” as designated by the federal government (i.e. China, Russia, Belarus, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Syria, and other countries that do not permit Americans to purchase farmland in their country) to purchase agricultural land in Pennsylvania.