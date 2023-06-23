Pennsylvania House Lawmakers Pass Bill To Recruit More Educators By Offering $10K Stipends

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Amid the rising numbers of teachers leaving the field in Pennsylvania, a measure that would give student teachers a stipend while they’re in the classroom for their degree passed the state House of Representatives on Thursday. The legislation seeks to remove the barriers for prospective teachers, as their work in the classroom currently goes unpaid as they finish their education. The program would award student teachers in Pennsylvania a minimum grant of $10,000. It now goes on to the state Senate.