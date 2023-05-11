Pennsylvania GOP Puts Clout Back On Line In Primary After Losing 2022 Senate And Governor Races

HARRISBURG (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican Party is brushing off internal strife from last year’s failure to endorse in premier primary contests. This year, its clout is back on the line in the form of endorsing candidates in Tuesday’s primary election. In February, party committee members voted overwhelmingly to endorse in the state Supreme Court race. They endorsed Carolyn Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County. Challenging her is Patricia McCullough, who sits on the lower statewide Commonwealth Court. Party officials acknowledge their endorsement doesn’t guarantee a Carluccio victory. A new test of unity may come next year, when party members could see contested primaries for president, U.S. Senate and attorney general.