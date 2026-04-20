Pennsylvania Gas Tax Holiday Proposed

HARRISBURG – Rep. Abby Major of Armstrong & Westmoreland Counties has introduced legislation to establish a six month state gasoline and diesel tax holiday beginning June 1, 2026, which would require fuel retailers to reduce pump prices by the full amount of the suspended state fuel tax. PA motorists currently pay 57.6 cents per gallon in state gasoline taxes, which is third highest nationwide, and 74.1 cents per gallon on diesel. Combined with the federal gasoline tax, Pennsylvanians pay nearly 76 cents per gallon in total taxes at the pump, placing a significant burden on families, commuters, and small businesses throughout the state. House Bill 2396 would suspend the state-imposed portions of both gasoline and diesel taxes for a six month period and will require retailers to pass the full benefit directly to consumers through immediate price reductions. The bill is before the PA House Transportation Committee.