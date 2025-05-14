Pennsylvania Distracted Driving Law Goes Into Effect In June

UNDATED – Known as Paul Miller’s Law, this law bans the use of hand-held devices while driving. Effective June 5, 2025, the law prohibits as a primary offense any driver from using an interactive mobile device (IMD) while driving a motor vehicle. Penalties Under this Law As a primary offense, drivers can be stopped by police if they have a mobile device in their hand while driving. For the first 12 months, the penalty is a written warning. Effective June 5, 2026, the penalty is a summary offense with a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees. If a driver is convicted of homicide by vehicle and driving while distracted, they may be sentenced up to an additional five years in prison. A driver may use an interactive mobile device if the driver moves the vehicle to the side of or off a highway and halts in a location where the vehicle can safely remain stationary. The hands-free law allows for an emergency use exception if it is necessary to communicate with a law enforcement official or other emergency service to prevent injury to persons or property. For more information, visit PennDot’s website.