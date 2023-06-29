Pennsylvania Budget Talks Near Deadline And Get Contentious

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is trying to wrap up his first budget by Saturday’s start of the new fiscal year, as the Democrat works to balance Pennsylvania’s politically divided Legislature. The last few days have become contentious, as public school advocates have organized to oppose an emerging agreement between Shapiro and Senate Republicans. The bone of contention is what Republicans call “lifeline scholarships,” using taxpayer dollars to pay for schoolchildren to go to private schools. But top Democrat lawmakers oppose what they call “private school vouchers.” Meanwhile, the state has billions in reserve to ease spending decisions while Democrat lawmakers are pushing for more money for public schools.