Pennsylvania Aims To Reduce Wait For Clemency

HARRISBURG (AP) — The process for inmates and ex-convicts in Pennsylvania to apply for clemency should go fully online by year’s end in an effort to improve access to a cornerstone of the nation’s criminal justice movement and to reduce the wait by years. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said today that his goal is for the state Board of Pardons to use the online system to turn around an application for a pardon or commutation in a year or less. The process often takes several years currently under what Fetterman calls an inefficient and paper-based system. April is recognized as Second Chance Month. Fetterman as lieutenant governor chairs the five-member Board of Pardons.