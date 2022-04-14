PennDOT Worker Intentionally Struck In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police in Cumberland County are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run accident in Silver Springs Township. On Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., a truck was on Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive and intentionally struck a PennDOT worker, who suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and fled the scene. Pictures of the truck can be seen below. Anyone with information regarding the truck and driver is asked to contact Silver Springs Township Police Sergeant Andrew Bassler at abassler@sstwp.org or at 717-591-8240. Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras that may have captured the vehicle are also asked to contact police.