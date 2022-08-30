PennDOT Urges Responsible, Designated Driving Ahead Of Labor Day Holiday

​HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered today to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday. According to PennDOT data, in 2021 there were 945 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities statewide over the holiday weekend from Friday, September 3, at 6:00 PM through Monday, September 6. Of those, 106 crashes resulting in four fatalities were alcohol-related and 38 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related. During the 2021 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, PSP troopers made 587 DUI arrests and investigated 57 alcohol-related crashes. Troopers also investigated six fatal crashes with alcohol being a contributing factor in one of the fatalities. Over this holiday period, PSP and local municipal agencies will conduct impaired driving enforcement details as part of a national impaired driving enforcement and education initiative running through September 5. This effort is funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution of more than $4.7 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for impaired driving enforcement.