PennDOT Urges Need To Get Real ID As Deadline Nears

HARRISBURG – The Real-ID deadline is fast approaching. Real ID-compliant identification is required for all commercial flights beginning May 7, 2025. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll is urging many more Pennsylvanians to get it.So far, PennDOT has issued over 2.3 million Real-ID products which is nearly 22% of all Pennsylvanians. A person can obtain a Real-ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card by presenting documents for verification and processing at any PennDOT driver license center. To be issued a Real-ID-compliant product, PennDOT must verify an original or certified copy of a birth certificate, your Social Security number, two proofs of your current, physical PA address, and proof of all legal name changes. For more information on Real-ID in PA, visit PennDOT.pa.gov/REALID.