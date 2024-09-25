PennDOT Surveys Construction/Maintenance Services

HARRISBURG – PennDOT is accepting feedback on construction and maintenance services in the state through an online survey. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said the survey is a way for the public to help them find successes, potential improvements, or educational opportunities. The 24-question survey asks respondents how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities. Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services. The public can take the survey through Tuesday, October 22. Persons can access the survey by clicking on the PennDOT banner below.

