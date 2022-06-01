PennDOT, Safety Partners, Phillie Phanatic Focus On Seat Belt Safety

PHILADELPHIA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Police Department, and other officials from New Jersey and Delaware, held a media event at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to urge motorists to buckle up as part of the National “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement mobilization running through June 5. PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said, “Buckling up is the most effective thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones in a crash. Whether you are a driver or a passenger, help us reduce unbelted fatalities by wearing your seat belt every trip, every time. Working together we can all do our part to reduce fatalities on our roadways.” With support from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments across the state have worked together sending a zero-tolerance message to unbuckled motorists through enforcement and public awareness activities. On May 24, police departments across state lines worked together through the Border-to-Border initiative to make sure all motorists were buckled up. The Phillie Phanatic was also on hand to team up with law enforcement to remind motorists to drive safe and buckle up. Police awarded the Phanatic with his own seat belt to ensure his safety. In Pennsylvania, drivers and passengers 18 years and older are required to wear a seat belt when behind the wheel or in the front passenger seat. If you are a driver 18 or older and police pull you over for another violation, you’ll receive a second ticket if you or your front-seat passengers aren’t wearing seat belts. Pennsylvania’s Primary Seat Belt Law requires drivers and passengers under 18 years of age to buckle up anywhere in the vehicle. Additionally, drivers under 18 may not operate a vehicle where the number of passengers exceed the number of available seat belts. During Click It or Ticket, PSP troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians are offering car seat fittings and inspections at various locations throughout the state. The full list of days and times can be found at psp.pa.gov.