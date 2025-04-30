PennDOT Reminder Of REAL ID Deadline On May 7

HARRISBURG – If you don’t have a passport, May 7 is the deadline to get a REAL ID if you plan to fly a commercial airline or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll visited Harrisburg International Airport to make sure Pennsylvanians have the information and opportunities they need to be ready for federal REAL ID enforcement. PennDOT is hosting a series of REAL ID Days at PA driver license centers when they are typically closed. The next REAL ID Day event will take place on May 5. A complete schedule of REAL ID Days events can be found on PennDOT’s website. More than 2.8 million Pennsylvanians have gotten a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card since they became available in the state in 2019.