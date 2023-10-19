PennDOT Prepares For Winter Weather

HARRISBURG – PennDOT officials are preparing for upcoming winter weather, highlighted winter job opportunities, and discussed how the public can be prepared. PennDOT is offering operational information and traveler resources on its winter web page. The site also has a complete winter guide with detailed information about winter services in each of PennDOT’s 11 engineering districts. PennDOT is seeking over 700 temporary equipment operators statewide for the winter season to supplement the department’s full-time staff. Details on minimum requirements, such as possession of a CDL, as well as application information, are available at employment.pa.gov. Motorists can also check conditions on over 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA.com, which is available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras across the state.