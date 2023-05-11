PennDOT, Police, And Others Focus on Seat Belt Safety

PHILADELPHIA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Area Police Department among other officials held a media event today at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to urge motorists to buckle up as part of the National “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement mobilization running through June 4. PennDOT Safety Press Officer Krys Johnson said,

“Safety is our top priority, and this department is proud to stand with local law enforcement officials to help spread the word about the importance of buckling up. Always buckle up when you get in your vehicle, and make sure all passengers are buckled before you start driving.” With support from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments across the state have worked together sending a zero-tolerance message to unbuckled motorists through enforcement and public awareness activities. Beginning May 15, police departments across state lines will work together through the Border-to-Border initiative to make sure all motorists are buckled up.