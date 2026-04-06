PennDOT Online Survey Deadline Approaches

HARRISBURG – Motorists have until Tuesday, April 14 to provide feedback on PennDOT services this past winter through its latest online survey. The 17-question survey asks respondents about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities, and how they rate snow removal and other PennDOT winter services. Respondents are also asked how they receive PennDOT roadway information, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services. The survey should take about five minutes to complete. All responses are anonymous. You can take PennDOT’s online survey by clicking on the banner below.