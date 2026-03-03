PennDOT Issues Restrictions During Wintry Mix

HARRISBURG – PennDOT has implemented vehicle restrictions across PA’s Interstate network and on some other high-traffic roadways. Drivers are advised to watch weather forecasts, avoid unnecessary travel if possible, and to exercise caution when driving. Restrictions are planned for certain vehicles during the storm, and will be communicated via variable message boards, the 511PA traveler information website, and smartphone apps. Restrictions will be lifted as quickly as possible when conditions permit. Restrictions can be changed based on conditions on the roadways, and reports from first responders, law enforcement, and PennDOT personnel. You can see the restrictions by clicking on the picture below.