PennDOT Hosts REAL ID Days Before Enforcement Deadline

HARRISBURG – With only a few months left until the May 7 federal enforcement deadline, PennDOT is hosting series of upcoming REAL ID Days events across the state to give residents additional opportunities to get a REAL ID. During the events, centers will be exclusively processing REAL IDs to help Pennsylvanians obtain one before the enforcement deadline. REAL ID Days are held on Mondays when the centers are typically closed. The centers will still be open during their normal hours and people can also get a REAL ID or conduct other driver license business during that time. Over 2.5 million Pennsylvanians have chosen a REAL ID. Getting one is optional in PA, but beginning May 7 of this year, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant license/ID card, or another form of federally acceptable identification, such as a valid passport or military ID, to board domestic commercial flights, enter a military base, or enter certain federal facilities that require a federally acceptable form of ID. You can find a complete list of REAL ID Days events and information on getting a REAL ID by clicking on the picture below.