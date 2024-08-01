PennDOT Gears Up For Winter In The Summer

HARRISBURG – While still feeling the summer heat, PennDOT is preparing for colder temperatures by gearing up for its Winter Maintenance Program. Positions available may include CDL equipment operators, dispatchers, mechanics, tradesman helpers, and semi-skilled laborers. The positions pay between $16.04 per hour to $27.75 per hour. The Winter Maintenance Program runs from September through April. Anyone wishing to apply should visit the website, employment.pa.gov and go to the PennDOT Winter Maintenance Program posting under the “Open Jobs” section of the website.