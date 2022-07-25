PennDOT Expands Online Services For People With Disabilities

HARRISBURG – In an effort to help provide its customers with improved service and increased convenience, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that customers who have a Person with Disabilities Parking Placard can now have the option to renew, receive a replacement or update their address online from the comfort of their home. The initiative, part of PennDOT’s efforts to modernize its operations, cuts down on wait times for customers by eliminating the mail in process and subsequent processing of paperwork. Customers with Temporary Person with Disabilities Parking Placards will also be able to update their address and request replacement identification credentials through this online service.