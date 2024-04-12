PennDOT Encourages Pennsylvanians To Become An Organ Donor

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Health (DOH), along with Pennsylvania organ donation organizations, Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program, are encouraging all driver’s license and identification card holders to help save lives by registering to become an organ donor during National Donate Life Month in April. Today also marks National Donate Life Blue & Green Day. During this special celebration, the public was encouraged to wear blue and green – the recognized colors of organ donation organizations – to share the donate life message and promote the importance of registering as an organ, cornea, and tissue donor. PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll says, “Choosing to become an organ donor could help save a life. And if you’re considering it, you don’t have to wait until you renew your driver’s license or ID card, you can add the designation anytime.”